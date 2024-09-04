Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

