Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

CAT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.57. The company had a trading volume of 210,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

