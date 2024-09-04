Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3,139.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. 634,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.