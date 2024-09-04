Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,155 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,907 shares of company stock worth $2,975,283. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 670,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.82. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

