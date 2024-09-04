Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.30

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 41360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $10,047,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.