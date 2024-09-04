HealthEquity’s (HQY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. 666,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,364. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

