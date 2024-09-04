Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $612,426.53 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41.

HAYW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

