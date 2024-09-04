Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $386.05

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 386.05 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 385.10 ($5.06), with a volume of 12705133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.40 ($5.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 447 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Haleon
Haleon Price Performance
Haleon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.