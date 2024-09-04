Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $386.05

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 386.05 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 385.10 ($5.06), with a volume of 12705133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.40 ($5.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 447 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,180.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 336.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

