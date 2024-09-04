Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Grin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $105,443.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,044.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.00543416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00112952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00297830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00078516 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

