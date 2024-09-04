Gries Financial LLC Sells 16,917 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $7,754,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 877,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,934. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

