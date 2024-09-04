Gries Financial LLC Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 753,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,171. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

