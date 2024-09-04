Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 8.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.11. 163,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,119,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

