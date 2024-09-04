Gnosis Price Tops $154.18 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $399.25 million and $5.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $154.18 or 0.00265560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

