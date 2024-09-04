Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSAT stock remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

