Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $94.68 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 94,518,927 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

