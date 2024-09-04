Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 179,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 724,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.