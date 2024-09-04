FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

