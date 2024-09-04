FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

