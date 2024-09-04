Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 5832801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 37.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,255,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

