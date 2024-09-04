Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,278 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after acquiring an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 418,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251,329. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

