Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $4,100,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 689,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,555,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

