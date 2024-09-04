Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 2.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $81,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter.

DYNF opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

