Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 2,476,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.