Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-$3.86 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

