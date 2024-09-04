Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $888,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,739 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

LHX stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.