Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

TSLA opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

