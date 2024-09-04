Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock worth $42,196,501. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

