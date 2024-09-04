Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

