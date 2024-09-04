First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.83

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 183607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 754,718 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 633,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 427,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,359,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.