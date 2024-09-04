First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Reduced by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 225,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 899,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

