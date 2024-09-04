First National Trust Co Sells 1,507 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 89.0% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

