First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,915.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 201.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.