Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 771,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

