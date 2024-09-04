Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,964,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,975,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $265.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

