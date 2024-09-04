Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QWLD. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $126.39. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

