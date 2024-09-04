Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $23.53 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up about 3.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 9.40% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 221,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $52.85.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

