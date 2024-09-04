Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 5,910 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of URNM traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

