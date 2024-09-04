Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Auna were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUNA. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth about $6,899,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE AUNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 43,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Auna SA has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

