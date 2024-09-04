Fiera Capital Corp Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,746,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,813.78 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,786.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,698.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

