Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as low as C$7.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 647 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.