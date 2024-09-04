Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 183,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 639,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Exscientia Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 620.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

