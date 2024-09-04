European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.

TSE:ERE.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,456. The firm has a market cap of C$253 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.82.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

