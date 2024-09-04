European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
ERE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.