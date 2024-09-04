Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Tops One Day Volume of $102.12

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market cap of $24,542.29 and $102.12 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.0000238 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

