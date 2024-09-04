Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,240,262.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

