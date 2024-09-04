Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $544.05 and last traded at $546.87. Approximately 473,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,013,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $562.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

The company has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

