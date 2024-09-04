Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

EVV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 535,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,430. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.25.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

