Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
EVV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 535,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,430. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.25.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
