Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Buys $1,057,280.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 3,164,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,826. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,970,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,758,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.