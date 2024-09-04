Dymension Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dymension has a market cap of $254.33 million and $9.58 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,664,304 coins and its circulating supply is 201,341,447 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,632,917 with 201,277,638 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.2021692 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $8,489,611.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

