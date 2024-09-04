Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lowered by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $403,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 27,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

