Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.58

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 35198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

